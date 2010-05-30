Title: A Night at the Races

Link out: Click here

Description: Fundraising Event for the Leadership Blair County Class of 2010 Community Service Project.

$25 per person includes buffet dinner. Cash bar. Dinner at 6 p.m., horse races start at 7 p.m. Auction items will be available. Bavarian Hall, Altoona.

All proceeds will benefit the creation of a family picnic area & park, part of the neighborhood revitalization project in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood, In-town Altoona.

Web Address: www.blairchamber.com

Start Time: 18:00

Date: 2010-06-05

End Time: 22:00