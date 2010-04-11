Title: Tech Savvy For Girls Camp 2010

Description: The College of Information Sciences and Technology at Penn State University is giving middle school girls the opportunity to learn more about technology through creating an avatar or a video game during a free, weeklong camp this summer.

Sponsored by Deloitte, Tech Savvy Girls Camp will be held June 21-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in room 206 and 208 IST Building at the Penn State University Park campus. The camp is open to girls entering grades six through eight who live in central Pennsylvania and surrounding areas.

Applications are available online at http://ist.psu.edu/summercamp and will be accepted until May 14. For more information, e-mail: TechSavvyForGirls@ist.psu.edu or call 814-863-7548.

