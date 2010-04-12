Title: Natural Gas Drilling Presentation

Link out: Click here

Description: Public Natural Gas Meeting, Pleasant Union Church Building. Saturday, April 17 beginning at 6 p.m. Educational Meeting open to the public free of charge. Guest speaker Dish Mayor Calvin Tillman, Texas, says natural gas activities pollute the environment and wants to educate the public on the hazards. Bring your natural gas questions for Mayor Tillman to answer.

Clearville is located South of Everett, PA. From the town of Clearville, head south on Rt 26, take first left hard road onto Pleasant Union Church Road to the meeting. Don’t miss this natural gas educational opportunity to learn what is in your air, water and soil near natural gas activities. For more information: caws.pa@gmail.com

Sponsored by: Clearville Concerned Citizens



Start Time: 18:00

Date: 2010-04-17

End Time: 21:00