Title: 2nd Annual Genealogy Expo
Description: 2nd ANNUAL GENEALOGY EXPO
The Blair County Genealogical Society, 431 Scotch Valley Road, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 16648 will hold it’s 2nd Annual Genealogy Expo on April 17, 2010 from the hours of 10:00 A.M. to 2 P.M. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend.
The following Vendors are tentative schedule to participate in this year’s EXPO are:
The Adam Holliday Chapter of the DAR
Bellwood Historical Society
Blair County Courthouse: Deeds & Wills
Blair County Historical Society
Centre County Genealogical Society
Descendants of Civil War Veterans
First Families of Blair County
Huntingdon County Historical Society
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College
Sinking Valley Family Project
Tyrone Historical Society
Looking for new areas of research, this day you may be able to find new paths of information in your research. Vendors from the area will have a table display set up and ready to answer any questions that you may have. Find out what records they offer to the researchers as you research to find more about your family. The history of your family comes alive in finding new information will tell you more about the individual’s life. You may find new family members as you search at these local vendors.
Come out and spend the day meeting and talking with the vendors.
Take time and tour our library and see our many areas of research also this day such as deeds, wills, marriage applications and many other resources.
Research will be limited in the library this day.
Start Time: 10:00
Date: 2010-04-17
End Time: 14:00