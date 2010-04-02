Title: 2nd Annual Genealogy Expo

Description: 2nd ANNUAL GENEALOGY EXPO

The Blair County Genealogical Society, 431 Scotch Valley Road, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 16648 will hold it’s 2nd Annual Genealogy Expo on April 17, 2010 from the hours of 10:00 A.M. to 2 P.M. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend.

The following Vendors are tentative schedule to participate in this year’s EXPO are:

The Adam Holliday Chapter of the DAR

Bellwood Historical Society

Blair County Courthouse: Deeds & Wills

Blair County Historical Society

Centre County Genealogical Society

Descendants of Civil War Veterans

First Families of Blair County

Huntingdon County Historical Society

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College

Sinking Valley Family Project

Tyrone Historical Society

Looking for new areas of research, this day you may be able to find new paths of information in your research. Vendors from the area will have a table display set up and ready to answer any questions that you may have. Find out what records they offer to the researchers as you research to find more about your family. The history of your family comes alive in finding new information will tell you more about the individual’s life. You may find new family members as you search at these local vendors.

Come out and spend the day meeting and talking with the vendors.

Take time and tour our library and see our many areas of research also this day such as deeds, wills, marriage applications and many other resources.

Research will be limited in the library this day.



Start Time: 10:00

Date: 2010-04-17

End Time: 14:00